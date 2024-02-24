AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $2,950.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AZO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet cut AutoZone from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,779.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AutoZone from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,868.88.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,757.12 on Tuesday. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $2,277.88 and a 1-year high of $2,855.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,679.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,603.49.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $27.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 149.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $38,827,861 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.7% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 76,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,477,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,891,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

