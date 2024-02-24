Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Stock Holdings Increased by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 56.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $214.68 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $158.93 and a twelve month high of $217.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.57 and a 200-day moving average of $189.94.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $1,074,202.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,940.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

