AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AVITA Medical from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.80.

RCEL stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $436.91 million, a P/E ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.39. AVITA Medical has a 12-month low of $9.16 and a 12-month high of $21.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.88.

In other AVITA Medical news, Director Jeremy Curnock Cook sold 2,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $30,895.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,712.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AVITA Medical in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 56.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of AVITA Medical in the second quarter worth $35,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AVITA Medical in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.88% of the company’s stock.

AVITA Medical, Inc operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States, Australia, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

