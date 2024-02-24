Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $25,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 260 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $59,898.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 356,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,068,037.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,729 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total value of $629,825.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 233,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,841,229.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 260 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $59,898.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 356,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,068,037.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,176 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,910. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ AXON opened at $270.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.37 and a 52-week high of $274.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $257.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.79 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AXON shares. TheStreet upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AXON

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.