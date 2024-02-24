B. Riley Boosts JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target to $20.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

JELD has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a hold rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.83. JELD-WEN has a one year low of $10.96 and a one year high of $20.10.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 19th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 17.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $1,071,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 760,463 shares in the company, valued at $15,087,585.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 10,080 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 208,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 107,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,862,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,323,000 after buying an additional 71,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

