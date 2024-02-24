BAE Systems (LON:BA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,220 ($15.36) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,156 ($14.56).

Get BAE Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BA

BAE Systems Price Performance

BAE Systems Increases Dividend

Shares of LON BA opened at GBX 1,240.50 ($15.62) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,163.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,083.13. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 866.60 ($10.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,256.50 ($15.82). The firm has a market cap of £37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,987.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a GBX 18.50 ($0.23) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $11.50. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,516.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BAE Systems news, insider Angus Cockburn acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,047 ($13.18) per share, for a total transaction of £20,940 ($26,366.15). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,025 shares of company stock worth $2,124,166. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About BAE Systems

(Get Free Report)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.