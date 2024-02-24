Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) CEO Theodore L. Harris Sells 34,350 Shares

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) CEO Theodore L. Harris sold 34,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.29, for a total transaction of $5,299,861.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,246,707.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Balchem Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $156.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.98. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $110.74 and a 12-month high of $157.46.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.66 million. Balchem had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is 23.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Balchem by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,890,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $668,595,000 after buying an additional 46,959 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Balchem by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,862,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,545,000 after purchasing an additional 261,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Balchem by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,109,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,520,000 after purchasing an additional 23,065 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Balchem by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,083,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Balchem by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 767,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

