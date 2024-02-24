Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Get Balchem alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Balchem

Balchem Stock Up 1.0 %

BCPC opened at $156.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.98. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.70. Balchem has a 1 year low of $110.74 and a 1 year high of $157.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Balchem had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Balchem’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Balchem will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Balchem Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Insider Transactions at Balchem

In other news, CAO William A. Backus sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.73, for a total transaction of $2,320,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,183.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Theodore L. Harris sold 34,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.29, for a total transaction of $5,299,861.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,246,707.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.73, for a total transaction of $2,320,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,183.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,450 shares of company stock valued at $9,321,443. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Balchem

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Balchem by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Balchem during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Balchem during the third quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Balchem during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Balchem during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Balchem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.