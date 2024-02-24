Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a payout ratio of 19.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. to earn $5.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLX traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.28. 428,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,794. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.19. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $28.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. ( NYSE:BLX Free Report ) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,209 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.12% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

