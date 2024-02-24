Bankers (LON:BNKR) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Bankers (LON:BNKR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 107.20 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 107 ($1.35), with a volume of 725259 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106 ($1.33).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Bankers’s previous dividend of $0.66. Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,000.00%.

Bankers Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of £1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,144.00 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 103.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 99.45.

Bankers Company Profile

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

