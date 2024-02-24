Barclays Cuts Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $25.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TDOC. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

NYSE TDOC opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.92. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 4,523 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $86,751.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,772.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 4,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $86,751.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,772.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $600,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,662. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,006 shares of company stock worth $1,183,312. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.4% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 21.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,152 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

