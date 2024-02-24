Barclays (LON:BARC) Price Target Raised to GBX 270

Barclays (LON:BARC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 240 ($3.02) to GBX 270 ($3.40) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.77) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 232 ($2.92).

Get Barclays alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BARC

Barclays Trading Up 0.0 %

Barclays Increases Dividend

LON BARC opened at GBX 163.74 ($2.06) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 606.44, a PEG ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.37. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 128.12 ($1.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 198.86 ($2.50). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 149.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 147.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.70. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 2,962.96%.

Insider Activity at Barclays

In other news, insider Nigel Higgins acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £278,000 ($350,037.77). In other Barclays news, insider Anna Cross sold 74,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.80), for a total value of £105,882.92 ($133,320.22). Also, insider Nigel Higgins bought 200,000 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £278,000 ($350,037.77). 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Barclays

(Get Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.