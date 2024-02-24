Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Barnes Group from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Barnes Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on B

Barnes Group Stock Down 0.4 %

B opened at $36.29 on Tuesday. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $18.79 and a 12 month high of $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.15.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $415.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.47 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is presently 206.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnes Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.