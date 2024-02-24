Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 2,111.60%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Bausch Health Companies updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Bausch Health Companies Stock Down 1.3 %
NYSE BHC opened at $9.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.85. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $10.15.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,743,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,183,000 after buying an additional 8,154,938 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,599,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,025,000 after buying an additional 111,363 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $20,553,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,733,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,870,000 after buying an additional 309,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,890,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,165,000 after buying an additional 696,882 shares during the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.
