Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires 104 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,482,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,641,000 after buying an additional 4,774,467 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,616,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,244,000 after purchasing an additional 923,875 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 116.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,031,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476,112 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,606,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,285,000 after purchasing an additional 124,951 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.26. 814,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.67.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

