Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $698,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,788 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $3,085,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,759,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 8,484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Holdings Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.8% during the third quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.06.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $5.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.52. 69,207,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,212,816. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.46. The company has a market cap of $282.43 billion, a PE ratio of 339.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.65 and a 1-year high of $184.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,513,918.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 254,493 shares of company stock valued at $40,152,154. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

