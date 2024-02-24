BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

BayCom has a dividend payout ratio of 16.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BayCom to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.5%.

NASDAQ BCML traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,586. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.59. BayCom has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $24.31. The stock has a market cap of $228.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.77.

BayCom ( NASDAQ:BCML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). BayCom had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $26.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that BayCom will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BayCom by 715.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BayCom by 499.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of BayCom by 181,650.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BayCom by 108.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of BayCom by 7,279.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

