Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BELFB. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $50.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.76. The stock has a market cap of $642.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.51. Bel Fuse has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $74.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other Bel Fuse news, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $96,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,500 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $96,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $168,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $403,285. 5.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BELFB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,693,000 after purchasing an additional 22,325 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 210.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 752,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,216,000 after purchasing an additional 510,513 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,817,000 after purchasing an additional 24,449 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 420,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,138,000 after buying an additional 30,949 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 296,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

