Belden Inc. (BDC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on April 9th

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

Belden has a dividend payout ratio of 2.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Belden to earn $7.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.7%.

Belden stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.93. 341,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,074. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.88. Belden has a twelve month low of $60.54 and a twelve month high of $99.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.34. Belden had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $551.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Belden will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Belden by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Belden by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Belden during the 1st quarter valued at about $961,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Belden by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Belden during the 1st quarter valued at about $762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BDC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Belden from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Belden currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.25.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

