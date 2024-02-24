Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 15.4 %

BLCM stock opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $1.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000. Boxer Capital LLC owned approximately 4.74% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

