Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Wedbush currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $33.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Beyond’s FY2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Beyond in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Beyond in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Beyond from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beyond has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.40.

Beyond Stock Performance

Beyond Company Profile

Beyond stock opened at $29.28 on Wednesday. Beyond has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $39.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 3.68.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond and Bed Bath & Beyond Canada brand names.

