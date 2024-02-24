BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,389 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

BHP Group stock opened at $58.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.57. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $54.28 and a 12 month high of $69.11.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

