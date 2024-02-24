BHP Group Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.72 (OTCMKTS:BHPLF)

BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

BHP Group Trading Up 0.9 %

BHP Group stock opened at $29.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.90. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $35.60.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.