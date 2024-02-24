BHP Group Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.72 (OTCMKTS:BHPLF)

BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.
BHP Group Trading Up 0.9 %
BHP Group stock opened at $29.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.90. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $35.60.
BHP Group Company Profile
