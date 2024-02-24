BHP Group (LON:BHP) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup restated their equal weight rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,610 ($32.86) price target on the stock.

BHP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,730 ($34.37) to GBX 2,660 ($33.49) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.70) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,362.14 ($29.74).

Get BHP Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BHP Group

BHP Group Trading Up 0.3 %

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at GBX 2,308 ($29.06) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,478.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,390.71. BHP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2,157 ($27.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,745 ($34.56). The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52. The stock has a market cap of £116.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,006.96, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 2.41%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 10,521.74%.

About BHP Group

(Get Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.