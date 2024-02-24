BHP Group (LON:BHP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,200 ($27.70) target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,730 ($34.37) to GBX 2,660 ($33.49) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,362.14 ($29.74).

Get BHP Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BHP

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of BHP stock opened at GBX 2,308 ($29.06) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £116.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,006.96, a P/E/G ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.87. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,157 ($27.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,745 ($34.56). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,478.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,390.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 10,521.74%.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.