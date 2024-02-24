Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.80. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 8.65.

In related news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $46,252.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 8,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $152,302.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel Crockett sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $46,252.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,716 shares in the company, valued at $852,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,950 shares of company stock valued at $209,125. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 489.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

