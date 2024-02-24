BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $646.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.53 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. BioMarin Pharmaceutical updated its FY24 guidance to $2.60-2.80 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.600-2.800 EPS.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ BMRN traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,652,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,855. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $103.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.56 and its 200 day moving average is $89.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BMRN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,309,163. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,311,709.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,309,163. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $981,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 425,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,746,656.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,764 shares of company stock worth $4,557,709 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

