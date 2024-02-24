BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Price Tops $51,130.76 on Major Exchanges

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 24th. In the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $51,130.76 or 0.99990156 BTC on exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $634.98 million and approximately $727,957.56 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00015684 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001485 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00014717 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.18 or 0.00184169 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00009489 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000056 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007232 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 51,000.35443777 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $724,087.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

