Bitcoin (BTC) Market Cap Hits $1,004.14 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $51,136.59 on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,004.14 billion and approximately $15.61 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $266.38 or 0.00520917 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.75 or 0.00146179 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00025504 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000278 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,636,412 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.
