BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.08.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BB. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BlackBerry

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Steve Rai sold 8,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $28,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,685.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other BlackBerry news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 29,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $97,051.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,374.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 8,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $28,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,134 shares in the company, valued at $224,685.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,922 shares of company stock valued at $329,212. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BB. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in BlackBerry by 262.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in BlackBerry by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 42.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of BB stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.88. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 68.47%. The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.