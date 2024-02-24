BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.08.
Several brokerages have recently commented on BB. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BlackBerry
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BB. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in BlackBerry by 262.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in BlackBerry by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 42.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BlackBerry Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of BB stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.88. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75.
BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 68.47%. The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.
BlackBerry Company Profile
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BlackBerry
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- How to invest in airline stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.