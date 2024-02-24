Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.60

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 2047780 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

BE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $122,540.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,655.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BE. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 137,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 44,550 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 109,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,079,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,773,000 after buying an additional 402,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,145,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,960,000 after buying an additional 220,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

