BMO Capital Markets Boosts Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $195.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $184.59.

Get Walmart alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $175.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.18. Walmart has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $181.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, February 26th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 30th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, February 26th.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 4,895,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.84, for a total transaction of $860,755,966.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218,799,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,473,631,458.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,990,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.82, for a total transaction of $347,895,646.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 223,694,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,106,219,344.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 4,895,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.84, for a total value of $860,755,966.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,799,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,473,631,458.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,083,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,508,281. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 1,490.0% in the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.