BMO Capital Markets Raises Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Price Target to $19.00

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Tronox in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Tronox from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tronox to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tronox from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tronox has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.86.

Tronox Trading Down 1.4 %

TROX opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. Tronox has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43, a PEG ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.89.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.33). Tronox had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tronox will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Tronox’s payout ratio is presently -24.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TROX. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Tronox by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in Tronox by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 56,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Tronox by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Tronox by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tronox by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

