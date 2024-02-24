BMO Capital Markets Raises Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $195.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Europe upped their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $184.59.

NYSE:WMT opened at $175.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.18. Walmart has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $181.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, February 26th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 30th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, February 26th.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.46%.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total transaction of $379,487,095.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,622,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,900,690,569.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $1,531,339.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,945,356.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $379,487,095.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 227,622,943 shares in the company, valued at $35,900,690,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,083,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,508,281. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,674,652,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $568,419,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 15,371.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,511,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $553,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Walmart by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,279,324 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,935,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,002 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

