Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Releases Earnings Results

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 95.52%. The company had revenue of $105.14 million for the quarter.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 3.6 %

BOWFF stock opened at $56.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $56.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Featured Stories

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 33,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

