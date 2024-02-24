Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Releases Earnings Results

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 95.52%. The company had revenue of $105.14 million for the quarter.
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 3.6 %
BOWFF stock opened at $56.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $56.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.36.
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.