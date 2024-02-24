Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Issues Earnings Results

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 2.86%.

Borr Drilling Price Performance

BORR traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.21. 1,636,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,252. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.80. The company has a market cap of $946.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.76 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Borr Drilling has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $9.01.

Borr Drilling Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.66%. Borr Drilling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 250.03%.

Institutional Trading of Borr Drilling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Borr Drilling by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,320,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625,213 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Borr Drilling by 312.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,191,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931,841 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Borr Drilling by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,007,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604,908 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Borr Drilling by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,128,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Borr Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Borr Drilling from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

