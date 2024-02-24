Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Issues Earnings Results

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 2.86%.
BORR traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.21. 1,636,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,252. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.80. The company has a market cap of $946.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.76 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Borr Drilling has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $9.01.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.66%. Borr Drilling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 250.03%.
Separately, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Borr Drilling from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.
Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.
