Brady (NYSE:BRC) Announces Earnings Results

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $322.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.61 million. Brady had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Brady updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.950-4.100 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.95-4.10 EPS.

Brady Price Performance

BRC opened at $57.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.80. Brady has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $63.02.

Brady Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brady

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Brady in the 1st quarter worth about $439,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Brady by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 22,384 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Brady by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Brady by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 27,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brady by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,928,000 after purchasing an additional 24,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Brady from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America raised Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Further Reading

