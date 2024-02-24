Brady (NYSE:BRC) Announces Earnings Results

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $322.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.61 million. Brady had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Brady updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.950-4.100 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.95-4.10 EPS.
Brady Price Performance
BRC opened at $57.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.80. Brady has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $63.02.
Brady Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.54%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brady
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Brady from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America raised Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Brady
About Brady
Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.
Further Reading
