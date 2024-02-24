Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $3.76 Million Holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,145 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Greenbrier Companies worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $769,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $527,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 32,625 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 631,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,213,000 after acquiring an additional 15,484 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Insider Transactions at Greenbrier Companies

In other news, Director Wanda F. Felton sold 4,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $195,230.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,577.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Wanda F. Felton sold 4,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $195,230.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,577.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 5,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $236,598.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,719 shares of company stock valued at $547,803. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

GBX stock opened at $49.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.64. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $50.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.97.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $808.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.94 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

Greenbrier Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.