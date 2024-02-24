Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $3.88 Million Holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 47,037 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in CoreCivic during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 110.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

CXW has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their target price on CoreCivic from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE:CXW opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.81. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.78.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.62 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 3.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

