Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HII opened at $288.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $263.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.39. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.51 and a 12-month high of $289.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 30.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $257.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.56, for a total value of $144,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,367,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.56, for a total value of $144,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,367,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,176 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.31, for a total value of $592,546.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,675.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,576 shares of company stock worth $974,148 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

