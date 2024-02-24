Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,100 Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 214,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 113.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the second quarter valued at $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 198.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 325.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Blue Bird Stock Up 1.0 %

Blue Bird stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.30. Blue Bird Co. has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $33.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average of $22.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $302.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 223.85% and a net margin of 5.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Blue Bird news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $62,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,042,650 shares in the company, valued at $101,470,515. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Blue Bird news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $62,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,042,650 shares in the company, valued at $101,470,515. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Phil Horlock sold 17,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $575,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,793,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,836,369 shares of company stock worth $204,524,848 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BLBD shares. TheStreet raised Blue Bird from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Blue Bird from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Blue Bird from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Blue Bird from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blue Bird

About Blue Bird

(Free Report)

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.