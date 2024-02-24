Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 1,540 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,360 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 276,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,992,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of EFSC opened at $40.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $32.97 and a fifty-two week high of $55.76.

Enterprise Financial Services Announces Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $166.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.53 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.28%. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 232,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,472,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EFSC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

