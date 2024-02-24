Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Takes $3.87 Million Position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 883,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 17.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 18.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the period. 39.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

W&T Offshore Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of W&T Offshore stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.62. The company has a market cap of $433.85 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.57. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of W&T Offshore from $7.60 to $7.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WTI

W&T Offshore Company Profile

(Free Report)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.