Brasada Capital Management LP Sells 400 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Brasada Capital Management LP reduced its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRGP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 104,219.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,855,224,000 after acquiring an additional 25,216,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,814,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,431,792,000 after acquiring an additional 66,020 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,455,000 after acquiring an additional 986,283 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 6.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,802,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,349,000 after acquiring an additional 421,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 200.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,577,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $478,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720,270 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Targa Resources stock opened at $97.03 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $64.85 and a 12 month high of $99.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.22 and its 200-day moving average is $86.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 2.18.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 54.50%.

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 33,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $3,262,666.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,440 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,434.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 33,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $3,262,666.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,440 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,434.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $244,150.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,012,769.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,966 shares of company stock valued at $6,044,115. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRGP shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.09.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Stories

