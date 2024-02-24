Brasada Capital Management LP Takes $455,000 Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Catalent during the third quarter worth $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 1,162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.46.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $58.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.56. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.22). Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

