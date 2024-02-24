Brasada Capital Management LP Takes Position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alamo Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,443,000 after purchasing an additional 27,420 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Alamo Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 864,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,603,000 after purchasing an additional 36,290 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alamo Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alamo Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 685,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,007,000 after purchasing an additional 18,713 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Alamo Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,065,000 after purchasing an additional 53,730 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 606 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.24, for a total transaction of $128,617.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,951.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 606 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.24, for a total value of $128,617.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,951.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,116 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.11, for a total value of $207,698.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,827,879.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alamo Group Price Performance

Alamo Group Increases Dividend

Shares of ALG opened at $203.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.74 and a 1 year high of $231.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 9.15%.

Alamo Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.