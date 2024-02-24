Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.38.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $107.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.36. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $71.65 and a 12 month high of $111.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence M. Alleva sold 680 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total value of $60,234.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,305 shares of company stock worth $871,105 over the last ninety days. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,465,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,294,000 after acquiring an additional 785,747 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,326,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,999,000 after buying an additional 41,506 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,543,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,593,000 after buying an additional 33,723 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,820,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,782,000 after buying an additional 101,955 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 49.4% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,702,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,825,000 after buying an additional 893,998 shares during the period.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

