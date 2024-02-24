BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday. They set a hold rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BrightSpring Health Services currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.39.

Shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. BrightSpring Health Services has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $12.14.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

