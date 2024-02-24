BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BTSG. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTSG opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. BrightSpring Health Services has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $12.14.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

