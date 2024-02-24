BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.39.

Shares of BTSG stock opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. BrightSpring Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

